Caitlin Clark Injury Update Tanks Indiana Fever's WNBA Finals Odds
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has not played since the All-Star break in the 2025 season, and now she's confirmed that she's out for the year.
The All-Star guard has been dealing with a groin injury all season, and now her campaign ends after just 13 games.
The Fever won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup title this season, but they have struggled a bit down the stretch with Sydney Colson, Clark, Sydney Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby all out for the season.
With Clark done for the season, the Fever have dropped to +10000 to win the WNBA Finals in the odds at DraftKings. Only the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed in the WNBA) have worse odds than the Fever to win it all.
If Indiana ends up in the No. 8 seed, it'll face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs, and they've been the best team in the W all season long, ranking No. 1 in record, net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating.
Without Clark, the Fever don't have nearly enough upside to be considered a title contender this season. They're just 13-15 in the 28 games Clark has missed so far in the 2025 season.
Clark's second WNBA season comes to an end after she averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3. Hopefully for the Fever, Clark is able to return at full health for the 2026 season.
