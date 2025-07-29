Is Cameron Brink Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Sparks)
Cameron Brink is back.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward announced on Monday that she'll make her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night after missing 13 months with a torn ACL.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink will bring some much-needed defensive ability to a Sparks team that has won five games in a row but ranks 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating.
While Brink is back, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said that the youngster will likely have a minutes on Tuesday night.
The best betting sites, such as DraftKings Sportsbook, have set the Sparks as underdogs at home as they aim to win a sixth straight game. Los Angeles is peaking at the right time, as it is just one game out of the final playoff spot in the W with Brink returning to action.
Last season, Brink was an impactful player as a rookie, especially on the defensive end. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field.
It'll be interesting to see how she slots into a Sparks roster that already has Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby. Brink's return should help the Sparks make a serious playoff push down the stretch of the regular season.
Even though the Sparks are underdogs on Tuesday night, they may be worth a bet against an Aces team that is just 6-9 straight up on the road this season.
