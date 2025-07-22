Is Cameron Brink Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sparks vs. Mystics)
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has yet to play in the 2025 season as she works her way back from a torn ACL.
Brink suffered the injury in her rookie season (the 2024 campaign), and she's still working her way back to the court. Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts is hopeful that Brink will be able to return to the team before the end of the month.
With Brink out against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Mystics as 3.5-point favorites at home. This season, Washington is 7-3 straight up at home despite having an overall record of just 11-11.
The Sparks and Mystics faced off in Los Angeles before the All-Star break, and L.A. pulled out a 19-point win (99-80). Can it have yet another big game even with Brink still out?
This season, Los Angeles has struggled defensively without Brink, ranking 11th in the W in defensive rating. The Sparks are also just 8-14 in the 2025 season and on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.
As a rookie, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Once she returns, the Sparks should improve on the defensive end of the floor.
