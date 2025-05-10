Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 3
The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are set to face off in a pivotal Game 3 on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes won the first game of the series, but the Capitals evened things up in Game 2. Now, with the series heading to Carolina, the Caps will need to win one of the next two games to regain home ice advantage in the series.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 3
Puck Line
- Capitals +1.5 (-135)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Capitals +190
- Hurricanes -235
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-110)
- UNDER 5.5 (-110)
Capitals vs. Hurricanes How to Watch Game 3
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Tied 1-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Best Prop Bet
- Sebastian Aho Anytime Goal (+180) via DraftKings
With the Hurricanes averaging 4.1 expected goals per 60 minutes of play through the first two games, targeting the goal-scoring market could be a great bet. I'm going to target Sebastian Aho, who scored three goals in their first-round series against the Devils. He has taken 12 total shot attempts in the two games against the Capitals, and I think it's only a matter of time before he finds the back of the net.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's Game 3:
Goaltending has been strong for both teams through the first two games of this series, but that may not last long. The Hurricanes lead all teams in the second round of the playoffs in expected goals at 4.1 per 60 minutes of play. The Capitals have been solid offensively as well, averaging 2.75 expected goals for a combined 6.85 expected goals per 60 minutes, an entire 1.35 goals higher than the set total for tonight.
If both teams can continue to produce offensively at that rate, I don't expect the goaltenders to continue to stand on their heads. I think we'll see plenty of goals in Game 3.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-110)
