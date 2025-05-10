Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Golden Knights Will Win in Edmonton in Game 3)
The NHL Playoffs continue on Saturday night and we have two great matchups to watch and bet on.
Things will get started at 6 pm ET in the Metropolitan Division series between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. The winner of tonight's Game 3 will take the 2-1 series lead. The Hurricanes are hoping playing on their home ice will give them an edge in tonight's pivotal game.
The second game of the night promises fireworks when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers won both games in Vegas, and a win tonight on their home ice would all but seal yet another berth in the Western Conference final.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's action.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Capitals vs. Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (-110) via BetMGM
- Sebastian Aho Anytime Goal (+180) via DraftKings
- Golden Knights (+110) vs. Oilers via BetMGM
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prediction
Goaltending has been strong for both teams through the first two games of this series, but that may not last long. The Hurricanes lead all teams in the second round of the playoffs in expected goals at 4.1 per 60 minutes of play. The Capitals have been solid offensively as well, averaging 2.75 expected goals for a combined 6.85 expected goals per 60 minutes, an entire 1.35 goals higher than the set total for tonight.
If both teams can continue to produce offensively at that rate, I don't expect the goaltenders to continue to stand on their heads. I think we'll see plenty of goals in Game 3.
Pick: OVER 5.5 (-110)
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet
With the Hurricanes averaging 4.1 expected goals per 60 minutes of play through the first two games, targeting the goal-scoring market could be a great bet. I'm going to target Sebastian Aho, who scored three goals in their first-round series against the Devils. He has taken 12 total shot attempts in the two games against the Capitals, and I think it's only a matter of time before he finds the back of the net.
Pick: Sebastan Aho Anytime Goal (+180)
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Prediction
The numbers in this series have been close. From an expected goals perspective, this series has been the closest of the entire second round during 5-on-5 play, with the Oilers sporting a slight +0.44 goals advantage. My concern with the Oilers has been and always will be their goaltending. We have seen their play between the pipes cost them wins far too often in the past few seasons to not expect it to haunt them against a team as complete as the Golden Knights.
I can't resist backing the Golden Knights at plus-money. I think they get their first win of the series tonight.
Pick: Golden Knights +110
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
