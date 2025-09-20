Cardinals vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on McBride)
It’s a battle of two 2-0 teams as the San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
It will also be the home opener for the 49ers, who started the season with wins in Seattle and New Orleans. Arizona has already won on the road, also in New Orleans, and against the Panthers at home.
Which team will be dealt their first loss in Week 3?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for the Cardinals vs. 49ers on Sunday, September 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. 49ers
- Kyler Murray OVER 250.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-115 at BetMGM)
- Trey McBride OVER 20.5 Longest Reception (-115 at BetMGM)
- Trey McBride Anytime TD (+170 at DraftKings)
Kyler Murray OVER 250.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-115 at BetMGM)
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has started the season strong, particularly in Week 2 against the Panthers. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 32 yards on seven carries.
Murray faces a tougher test in Week 3 against the 49ers, but it’s one that he’s passed multiple times before. Last season, Murray combined for over 250 yards in both meetings against the 49ers, with 278 yards in San Francisco and then 264 yards in the home finale.
The quarterback has been ramping things up to start the season, and that should continue here in a divisional matchup against the 49ers.
Trey McBride OVER 20.5 Longest Reception (-115 at BetMGM)
The Cardinals made Marvin Harrison Jr. the fourth overall selection in last year’s NFL Draft, but it’s been tight end Trey McBride to lead the offense so far this season. McBride leads the way in all three major categories with 139 yards, 12 catches, and 16 targets.
It’s been a consistent start for McBride, who had six catches in each of the first two games of the season.
While the Seahawks didn’t really use their tight ends in the passing game in Week 1, the Saints did last week in New Orleans. Juwan Johnson caught five of nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, including an 18-yard catch to go over his 16.5 longest reception line.
McBride had 22- and 28-yard catches against the 49ers last season, and picked up 25- and 31-yard receptions to start this season. Bet on that to continue here in Week 3.
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+170 at DraftKings)
We’re betting on the Cardinals tight end to score his first touchdown of the season as well.
He’s been Murray’s favorite target thus far, and as mentioned above, the 49ers gave up a touchdown to a tight end last week.
We’re getting some solid odds on the tight end to score a touchdown, which he did in the meeting against the 49ers to end last season.
