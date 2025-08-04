Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at many of the best betting sites to win the World Series this season, but they have seen their lead in the NL West division shrink to just three games ahead of Monday’s series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals, who are under .500 this season, were sellers at the trade deadline, and they’re longshots to make the playoffs in a loaded National League.
Still, St. Louis isn’t a terrible team, and it could play spoiler down the stretch, especially in the NL Central where three teams (Milwaukee, Chicago and Cincinnati) have playoff hopes.
Sonny Gray (4.38 ERA) is aiming to turn around his season after a rough month of July, but he has a tough matchup against a Dodgers offense that is one of the five best in MLB. Los Angeles has Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the 10th time in the 2025 season, and the righty has allowed two runs or less in seven of his nine outings so far.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday night’s action.
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-131)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +154
- Dodgers: -189
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.38 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 4
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 56-57
- Dodgers record: 65-47
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
I love this prop for Freeman, as Gray has allowed 30 hits over his last three starts, pushing his WHIP to 1.22 in the 2025 season.
Freeman, who is hitting .306 with 12 homers in 2025, has a solid career batting average against Gray (.294, 5-for-17). I wouldn’t be shocked to see him remain hot on Monday night, especially since he’s hitting .480 with four extra-base hits over the last week (six games).
Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are a great bet at home on Monday:
Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a three-game lead in the NL West heading into Monday night’s clash with the St. Louis Cardinals.
This is a battle of two top-line starters, as the Cardinals have ace Sonny Gray on the mound, although the righty has struggled as of late. St. Louis has impressed when Gray starts, going 16-6 this season, but the righty has a 4.38 ERA that has skyrocketed over the last month.
In July, Gray posted a 7.81 ERA in six starts, yet the Cardinals still found a way to win three of those games. He’s allowed 30 hits over his last three starts, and he has four outings with four or more earned runs allowed since mid-June.
Can Gray bounce back against a Dodgers lineup that is No. 2 in MLB in OPS and No. 3 in runs scored this season? I’m not buying it.
Plus, Glasnow (3.38 ERA) has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine outings so far in 2025. I’ll back Los Angeles to win at home where it is 35-21 this season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are just 24-33 on the road.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-189 at DraftKings)
