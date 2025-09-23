Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
Both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the National League, sitting 3.5 games back with just five to play.
While the postseason is unlikely for both teams, they could make some inroads in their early-week series after St. Louis won Game 1 on Monday.
Giants ace Logan Webb (3.27 ERA) is on the mound against St. Louis righty Andre Pallante (5.29 ERA) in this Game 2 matchup, and oddsmakers have set San Francisco as a massive favorite at home.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle between these fringe playoff contenders in the NL.
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-137)
- Giants -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +162
- Giants: -200
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cardinals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- St.Louis: Andre Pallante (6-15, 5.29 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (14-11, 3.27 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 77-80
- Giants record: 77-80
Cardinals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+528)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why the Giants slugger is worth a look on Tuesday:
San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has struggled a bit as of late, but I can’t pass him up at +528 to go deep on Tuesday.
Devers is taking on the St. Louis Cardinals and Andre Pallante, who has given up 21 home runs in 30 appearances this season while posting a 5.29 ERA.
In his career against Pallante, Devers is 2-for-8 with a home run, and he’s hit 24 home runs with an .894 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2025.
This could be the game where he breaks out of his slump.
Cardinals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
I broke this game down on Tuesday in SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m backing the Giants with Webb on the bump:
The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals are both 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the NL with just five games to play in the 2025 season.
While both teams are unlikely to steal a playoff spot, I do think there is some value in betting on their matchup on Tuesday.
Giants ace Logan Webb (3.27 ERA) is looking to build on a strong 2025 season against Cardinals righty Andre Pallante, who has a 5.29 ERA.
The Cards are just 11-19 when Pallante is on the mound this season, and he’s struggled to keep batters off the basepaths, posting a 1.44 WHIP while ranking in the 19th percentile in expected batting average against this season.
San Francisco is 17-15 in Webb’s starts, and while the offense has struggled as of late, this could be a bounce-back spot against Pallante, who has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last eight starts.
Rather than bet on the Giants to win at -200, I think they're worth a look on the run line. They’ve won by two or more runs in 11 of the 17 games that they’ve won with Webb on the mound this season.
Pick: Giants -1.5 (+112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
