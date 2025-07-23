Cardinals vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies have split the first two games of their three-game set this week, and many of the best betting sites have the Cardinals set as road favorites in the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon.
Andre Pallante (4.71 ERA) is on the mound for St. Louis against Colorado right-hander Tanner Gordon (4.24 ERA).
Even though they’re favored in this game, the Cardinals are just 9-10 in Pallante’s 19 outings this season. St. Louis recently leapfrogged the Cincinnati Reds for third in the NL Central, but the team still has a lot of work to do if it wants to make the playoffs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my predictio for this series finale on Wednesday afternoon.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (-125)
- Rockies +1.5 (+103)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: -192
- Rockies: +156
Total
- 11 (Over -108/Under -113)
Cardinals vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.71 ERA)
- Colorado: Tanner Gordon (1-2, 4.24 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 52-50
- Rockies record: 25-76
Cardinals vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why the Cardinals slugger is a great bet in Colorado on Wednesday:
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Alec Burleson has a solid matchup at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
Coors Field – thanks to the higher elevation – is one of the MLB ballparks that is curated to the long ball, and it should help the Cardinals in their matchup with Rockies starter Tanner Gordon.
In three appearances this season, Gordon has a 4.24 ERA, allowing 20 hits and two home runs in 17.0 innings of work.
While St. Louis doesn’t have a ton of power hitters to bet on in this market, Burleson has thrived against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .314 with 10 home runs. Not only that, but he’s hitting .294 with a homer in his five games since the All-Star break.
Against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, Burleson should be able to have a big game on Wednesday.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
I love the OVER in this game, as both of these starters have struggled in the 2025 season.
Pallante has an expected ERA of 4.26 in the 2025 campaign, and he’s allowed 13 runs and 17 hits over his last two starts for St. Louis. Meanwhile, Gordon has made three starts this season and has allowed 11 runs (eight earned).
The Cardinals are one of the best OVER teams in MLB (53-43-6), hitting the OVER at a 55.2 percent clip.
Colorado, on the other hand, has the worst team ERA in MLB and plays at one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in all of baseball.
Since I don’t trust either starter enough to bet a side, let’s root for some runs in this series finale.
Pick: OVER 11 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.