Cardinals vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are aiming to start their 2025 season 1-0, as they’re set as major favorites against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.
While some bettors may not want to lay the 6.5 points with the Cardinals, there’s a ton of ways to bet on this matchup in the prop market.
I’m eyeing a few player props for some of the focal points of these respective offenses, as well as a long shot anytime touchdown scorer bet that could flip a betting weekend if it hits.
Here’s a look at each of the props to consider for Sunday’s matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime TD Picks for Cardinals vs. Saints
- Alvin Kamara OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-103)
- Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (+110)
- Rashid Shaheed Anytime TD (+360)
Alvin Kamara OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-103)
New Orleans’ offense is likely going to revolve around Alvin Kamara once again this season with Spencer Rattler getting the start in Week 1 and Tyler Shough (a 2025 second-round pick) waiting in the wings.
Last season, Kamara carried the ball 15 or more times in nine of his 14 games while playing 70.8 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps.
For what it’s worth, the Cardinals allowed the eight-most yards per carry in the 2024 season, so New Orleans may look to attack there in Week 1 as it tries to sustain drives with Rattler under center.
Kamara is going to get touches through the air as well, but at -103, I think these are some pretty favorable odds for the star running back to see a normal workload in Week 1. He averaged 16.3 carries per game in 2024.
Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions (+110)
One of the best tight ends in the NFL, Trey McBride should receive a ton of looks from Murray in this Arizona offense.
In 16 games in the 2024 season, McBride was targeted 147 times and made 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two scores. He finished the regular season with double-digit targets in six of his last seven games.
Overall, McBride had seven or more catches in eight games, and now he’s facing a New Orleans defense that allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL in 2024.
Rashid Shaheed Anytime TD (+360)
A little bit of a dart throw in Week 1? Why not!?
Rattler only threw four scores in six starts (seven games) in the 2024 season, so there’s a real chance he fails to throw a single score in Week 1.
However, Rashid Shaheed is one of the best deep ball threats in the NFL, and he’s a threat to hit a home run over the top of the defense every week.
In 2024, Shaheed appeared in six games before going down with an injury, catching 20 passes and finishing with three touchdowns. He’s worth a look at this price if New Orleans falls behind and decides to air it out.
