Cardinals vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set to throw down in a Week 12 NFC West matchup. The Cardinals need to win to keep hold of sole possession of first place in the division while a Seahawks win will cause chaos across the division.
Check out my betting preview for the odds and my best bet for the game. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props, including an anytime touchdown scorer to bet on.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Player Prop Bets
- Kyler Murray OVER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 receptions (-128) via FanDuel
- Michael Wilson Touchdown (+340) via Caesars
Kyler Murray OVER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114)
The Seahawks secondary started the season off strong, but they've struggled recently. Dating back to Week 6, Seattle's defense ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
Kyler Murray has gone over 260 yards in two of his last three starts and seems to only be getting better as the season goes on.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 5.5 receptions (-128)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having a breakout season. he has been targeted 10+ times in each of the Seahawks past two games, hauling in a combined 17 receptions in them. He now leads the team in receptions with 60, 18 more than the next closest player.
Arizona allows teams to complete 68.42% of passes against them which should lead to JSN hauling in plenty of receptions on Sunday.
Michael Wilson Touchdown (+340)
Michael Wilson to score a touchdown in my No. 6 ranked player prop for Week 12:
Michael Wilson is the clear No. 2 wide receiver and No. 3 pass-catcher on the Cardinals, and now they get to face a Seahawks team that ranks 25th in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate since Week 6.
Wilson has already scored three touchdowns this season while the Seahawks give up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
More NFL Week 12 Betting Content
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!