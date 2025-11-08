Cardinals vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Arizona Cover Again?)
The Arizona Cardinals ended their five-game losing streak with a 27-17 win in Dallas after the bye, and the Seattle Seahawks stayed hot with a 38-14 win in Washington on Sunday night.
That was the third win in a row for the Seahawks, who have now won six of seven games since a Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
The oddsmakers have the Seahawks as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cardinals +6.5 (+100)
- Seahawks -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +260
- Seahawks: -325
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, although the -120 price at -6.5 could soon switch that to a -7. The total has gone up a point from 44.5 to 45.5.
Can the Seahawks cover as big favorites?
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Cardinals vs. Seahawks betting preview:
The Cardinals have been a sneaky team to bet against this season. They never look like they’re going to be a particularly strong threat, yet they’re 5-3 against the spread and all five of their losses have been by four points or fewer.
The Seahawks have a few blowout wins under their belt, but only squeaked out a 23-20 win in Arizona back in Week 4.
I’ll back Arizona to keep it close once again against the Seahawks.
Pick: Cardinals +6.5 (-110)
It will once again be Jacoby Brissett under center for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray nurses a foot injury. Brissett has been just fine, though, and arguably better than Murray in his short stint.
The Seahawks added wide receiver Rashid Shaheed at the deadline this week, and we’ll see how they work him into the offense.
Seattle will probably control most of the game, but Arizona will get another sneaky cover.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
