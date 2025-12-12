Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling in the 2025-26 season, dropping six of their last 10 games heading into Friday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.
A long layoff should help the Cavs, as they’ve been banged up a ton in the 2025-26 season with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and others missing time.
Oddsmakers are expecting a huge bounce back from Cleveland on Friday, as it’s favored by double-digits on the road against Washington. The Wizards have just three wins this season, and they have the worst net rating (-15.6) in the league.
Should bettors expect a dominant showing by the Cavs in this Eastern Conference battle?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -14.5 (-115)
- Wizards +14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -1100
- Wizards: +700
Total
- 242.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MNMT
- Cavs record: 14-11
- Wizards record: 3-19
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Malaki Branham – questionable
- Alex Sarr – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Corey Kispert – out
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley 10+ Rebounds (-163)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets column why Mobley is a great prop target against Washington:
Evan Mobley has grabbed 10 rebounds in each of his last three games, and he has a great matchup on Friday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards.
Mobley had a 10-rebound game against the Wizards earlier this season in less than 28 minutes of action, and he should have a huge role on the glass with Jarrett Allen once again out of the lineup.
The Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and they’re 29th in rebounding percentage. With Allen out, Mobley should receive the majority of the Cavs’ minutes at center, putting him in a great spot to clear this line for the fourth game in a row.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have struggled against the spread this season (Washington is 2-8 at home, Cleveland is 4-6 on the road), so I’m looking to a team total in Friday’s matchup.
Washington is averaging 112.4 points per game this season, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in offensive rating.
So, why is it set at 113.5 points against the No. 8 defense in the NBA?
I think this line is way too high with the Wizards down Alex Sarr (arguably their best young player), Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert on Friday night.
Washington has failed to clear this line in 13 games this season, and I’m buying a bounce-back showing from a Cavs team that desperately needed a long layoff.
Pick: Wizards Team Total UNDER 113.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
