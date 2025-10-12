Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Panthers)
For the third week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys will be without superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
Lamb has officially been ruled out against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, leaving Dallas with Jake Ferguson, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and others as the top options in the receiving game.
Lamb was injured in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, and he did not participate in Friday's practice, which isn't a great sign for his status moving forward. Still, the Cowboys have managed to go 1-0-1 in the games that he's missed, and they're favored against Carolina on Sunday.
This season, Lamb has 16 catches for 222 yards in two-plus games, as he played just seven snaps in the loss to Chicago in Week 3.
Here's a look at how to bet on Dallas in the prop market with Lamb out of the lineup.
Best Dallas Cowboys Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Panthers
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's expected Jake Ferguson to step up once again with Lamb out of the lineup:
Jake Ferguson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The market still hasn’t corrected itself when it comes to Jake Ferguson, who has the second most receptions per game with 41, while averaging 54.4 receiving yards per game, well above his set total for this game. Now, he gets to face a Panthers team that has allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this season.
Ferguson should be heavily involed in the game plan on Sunday, as he's been targeted 48 times in five games this season.
