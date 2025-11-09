Celtics vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The Orlando Magic knocked off the Boston Celtics on Friday night by 13 points, and these teams will face off again on Sunday evening.
Orlando’s win came in NBA Cup play, so the 13-point victory is big for the Magic’s point differential in their four Group Play games.
Now, the Magic are favored by just 3.5 points at home against a Boston team that is fighting to stay in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown has been terrific for Boston this season, but the C’s lack depth – especially in their frontcourt – to compete with some of the elite teams in the league.
Orlando is looking to prove that it is amongst those elite teams, but it has gone under .500 in nine games to start this season.
Let’s take a look at odds, player props, injuries and more for this Eastern Conference battle.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +3.5 (-105)
- Magic -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +136
- Magic: -162
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Celtics vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Celtics record: 4-6
- Magic record: 4-5
Celtics vs. Magic Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Max Shulga – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
Magic Injury Report
- Jamal Cain – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
Celtics vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 3.5 Assists (-158)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m backing Bane in a second straight game against Boston:
Desmond Bane has been off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season, but he turned in a strong performance on Friday night against Boston, scoring 22 points and dishing out seven assists in an NBA Cup win.
Bane is averaging 3.9 assists per game, clearing this line in three of his last four matchups, picking up at least five dimes in all three of those games.
Overall, Bane is averaging just 6.1 potential assists per game, but he’s initiated more offense in recent contests. With Jalen Suggs starting the season on a minutes limit, Bane should have more playmaking opportunities on Sunday after a strong showing over the past week.
Celtics vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game happens to be a player prop that I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Sunday:
So far this season, Brown has finished with 25 or more points in seven of his 10 games, averaging 28.1 points while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range.
He dominated the Orlando Magic on Friday, scoring 32 points on 15-of-28 shooting in a Boston loss. Now, Brown takes on Orlando again on Sunday and could be in line for yet another huge workload.
The Celtics star has attempted 20.0 shots and 5.8 free throws per game this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to clearing this prop. He has at least 23 points in eight of his 10 games.
I am moving Brown’s line down from 26.5 to just 25+ in this Eastern Conference battle.
Pick: Jaylen Brown 25+ Points (-177 at DraftKings)
