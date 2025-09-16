Chargers Odds Surging to Win Super Bowl and AFC West Over Chiefs
After an impressive two wins to start the season, the Los Angeles Chargers odds across the board are surging, nowhere more notable than in the odds to win the AFC West.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the division nine straight years and entered the season as a -110 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to make it 10 in a row. The Chargers were +290 at FD before the season.
After a 2-0 start for Los Angeles and an 0-2 start by the Chiefs, however, those odds have flipped. LA is now +105 at FanDuel to win the AFC West, while KC has fallen to +230. The Broncos, sitting at 1-1, are +330 and the Raiders are +1500.
The Chargers Super Bowl odds have also improved considerably. They opened the season at +2500 to win the Super Bowl, but are now +1800 at FanDuel. Interestingly, that’s still behind the Chiefs, who are +1200.
As a bettor, this doesn’t mean you should blindly bet the Chiefs will win the division now. They have a tough schedule ahead, including games against the Ravens, Bills, and Lions. Realistically, they could have around a .500 record midway through the season. Perhaps worse.
Conversely, the Chargers could be 3-0 with a 3-0 division record after this week. They beat the Chiefs, 27-21, in Brazil in Week 1, downed the Raiders, 20-9, last night, and are set as a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Broncos in Week 3.
While it’s certainly premature to imagine this team winning the Super Bowl, if they beat the Broncos they’ll have at least a two-game lead on Denver and KC and hold the tiebreaker against both them and Vegas. They have plenty of winnable games on the schedule after that before reengaging in division battles later in the season.
The Chargers haven’t won the division since 2009. This is coach John Harbaugh’s second season with LA and he’s got a history of quick turnarounds. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season there and led the Chargers to an 11-6 record last year. They lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Also of interesting note, the Chargers are -385 to make the playoffs at FanDuel while the Chiefs are -210. That’s also a big flip from preseason.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.