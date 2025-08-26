Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Following Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engagement Announcement
It's been a big year for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Week 1 hasn't even begun!
The Chiefs star and Taylor Swift -- arguably the most famous musical artist in the world -- announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday.
It's certainly an exciting moment for the happy couple, and it may be the biggest NFL "transaction" of the day on cut-down day ahead of Week 1.
For Chiefs fans, this may put a little extra into the 2025 season, as it's possible Kelce -- who was already nearing the end of his career before the engagement -- is in the final season of his NFL run. Nothing's official, but just some food for thought.
In the futures market, the Chiefs are +850 to win the Super Bowl (at DraftKings), which is good for the fourth-best odds in the NFL. Kansas City is only behind the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the Chiefs are a threat to win it all. Since he became Kansas City's starter, the team has made at least the AFC title game in every season. The Chiefs have also made five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them.
Kelce has a chance to cap a pretty epic year -- and NFL season -- by winning a fourth title with Kansas City. He and Swift have been together for one of his Super Bowl wins, and the future Hall of Famer certainly would love to add to that total this season.
