Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Remain Unchanged After Rashee Rice Suspension
After a ton of speculation about a potential suspension for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, the NFL reportedly is handing him a six-game suspension that will start in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Rice is being suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy due to a car crash that he was a part of in 2024 where he pled guilty to two felony charges. His suspensions hasn't impacted the Chiefs betting odds.
Even with Rice set to miss the Chiefs first six games of the 2025 campaign, the betting market is still high on Kansas City. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs remain the No. 4 choice in the odds to win the Super Bowl at +850. Those odds did not move in the wake of Rice's suspension.
The Chiefs are +420 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the AFC. They were +410 at FD earlier this week, but that odds movement isn't likely attributed to the Rice suspension.
Kansas City has made the AFC title game in every single season since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starter, so it's hard to expect them to struggle with Rice only missing a portion of the season. The star wideout missed the majority of last season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.
Losing Rice early in the season is a big blow to the Chiefs, as they'll face several potential playoff teams. Rice will miss games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Four of those teams made the playoffs in 2024, and the Eagles beat KC in the Super Bowl.
With Rice out, the Chiefs will likely rely on 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy as their top option on the outside. Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and others should see expanded roles in the offense as well.
Rice will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
