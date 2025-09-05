Chiefs vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Bet on Xavier Worth to Have Big Performance on Friday Night)
Many people believe the AFC West is up for grabs for the first time in years, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos closing the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs. We'll find out how true that is when the Chiefs and Chargers face off on Friday night in Brazil.
You can find out my best bet for the game in my full betting preview, but in this article, I'm talking player props. Let's dive into them.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets
- Xavier Worthy OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Najee Harris UNDER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Nick Bolton OVER 4.5 Solo Tackles (+120) via DraftKings
Xavier Worthy OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Xavier Worthy turned things up late in the season. In the last three games of the regular season, he racked up 190 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, he recorded 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He should be in a great spot to carry that momentum into this season, especially with Rashee Rice serving a suspension. I think he's in for a big season, starting with this Friday night showdown.
Najee Harris UNDER 24.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Najee Harris will play on Friday night, but I don't picture him getting many carries. He missed the majority of training camp and preseason with an eye injury, and the Chargers spent a first-round draft pick on Omarion Hampton, who I expect to get the bulk of the work. Let's also remember Harris has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in his career, which is nothing to write home about.
Nick Bolton OVER 4.5 Solo Tackles (+120)
Nick Bolton averaged 4.56 solo tackles per game last season, right where his solo tackles total is set for Friday night. We can take the OVER at plus-money in this spot, against a Chargers team that loves to run the football, meaning Bolton and the other linebackers could have a busy night. He recorded five solo tackles in the Chiefs' Week 14 game against the Chargers last season.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!