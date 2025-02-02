Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds for Super Bowl 59: Kansas City Remains Favorite 1 Week From Kickoff
We are officially one week away from Super Bowl LIX!
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have had a chance to rest up – and hopefully get as healthy as possible – before competing for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three seasons.
The Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era while the Eagles are looking to get over the hump with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni leading the way.
Oddsmakers have given the Chiefs a slight edge in this game, and with Super Bowl LIX approaching, our team at SI Betting has plenty of picks to share with you for this matchup.
Here’s a look at the latest odds with kickoff just a week away.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -130
- Eagles: +110
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
There has been some movement in the odds in the past week ahead of Super Bowl LIX, but nothing has changed since Friday morning.
The Eagles opened at +105 to win the Super Bowl, but they have settled at +110 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
On Friday, the biggest movement to date happened, as the total dropped a point from 49.5 (where it opened) to 48.5. That movement came after a six-figure bet was placed on the total.
There is sure to be a lot of noise – and more big bets – around the lines for Super Bowl LIX in the coming week.
Stay tuned with SI Betting in the week leading up to the Super Bowl for picks, predictions, props, analysis and much more for Chiefs vs. Eagles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.