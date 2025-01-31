Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl Odds Movement: Total Dropping at DraftKings Sportsbook
The odds for Super Bowl LIX are on the move!
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the total for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles opened at 49.5 points – a sign that oddsmakers are expecting a high scoring affair.
However, things have changed in the leadup to the NFL’s biggest game. As of Friday morning on Jan. 31, the total has moved down a point to 48.5 at DraftKings.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -130
- Eagles: +110
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The timing of this odds movement is interesting to say the least.
On Thursday, it was reported that a six-figure bet on the total was placed at Caesars Sportsbook – one of the biggest bets placed so far for this year’s game. This bet follows a trend of sharp money coming in on the under in the leadup to Super Bowl LIX.
So, is taking the UNDER the right play?
This season, the UNDER has hit in 11 of the Chiefs’ 19 games and 11 of the Eagles’ 20 games. While both of these teams have the ability to be explosive on offense, they ranked No. 2 (Philly) and No. 4 (Kansas City) in points allowed during the regular season.
Here’s how these team’s previous playoff games would have fared with a total of 48.5 points:
Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Games
- vs. Green Bay: Eagles 22, Packers 10 – UNDER (32 combined points)
- vs. Los Angeles: Eagles 28, Rams 22 – OVER (50 combined points)
- vs. Washington: Eagles 55, Commanders 23 – OVER (78 combined points)
Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Games
- vs. Houston: Chiefs 23, Texans 14 – UNDER (37 combined points)
- vs. Buffalo: Chiefs 32, Bills 29 – OVER (61 combined points)
Philly has played some high-scoring games this postseason, clearing 48.5 points on its own against Washington in the NFC title game. It’ll be interesting to see if more sharp money pushes this total down as we get closer to kickoff next weekend.
