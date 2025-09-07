Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucs vs. Falcons)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered in the 2024 season.
Godwin is not expected to return to action until October, and until he does, the Bucs will likely rely on Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to lead the way in the passing game.
Last season, Godwin was on his way to a monster campaign before dislocating his ankle, catching 50 passes for 576 yards and five scores in just seven games. Hopefully for the Bucs, he'll be able to return and perform at a high level at some point in the 2025 season.
With Godwin out in Week 1, there is one prop that the SI Betting team loves for the Bucs' pass-catching corps.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Falcons With Chris Godwin Out
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+115)
This week, the SI Betting team shared our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 1, and NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is backing Mike Evans to hit paydirt for the Bucs on Sunday:
Mike Evans continues to be one of the best red zone targets in the NFL.
He was fourth in the league in receiving touchdowns last season with 11. He has now reached double-digit touchdowns in four of his last five seasons.
In Week 1, he and the Buccaneers get to take on a Falcons defense that still has some gaps in the secondary that he should be able to exploit.
Let's bet on him to start his 2025 campaign with another score.
