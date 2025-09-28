Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Chris Godwin (questionable) is expected to make his season deubt on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Godwin, who has been out since the middle of the 2024 season with an ankle injury, returned to full practice this week and is set to suit up in a crucial NFC battle between the 3-0 Bucs and the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles.
Godwin's return could not have come at a better time for the Bucs, as they are currently without star receiver Mike Evans (hamstring). Evans could miss multiple weeks with the injury after he left the team's Week 3 win over the New York Jets early.
In seven games in the 2024 season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He was clearly a favorite target of Baker Mayfield, and now he'll have a chance to establish himself as one of the leaders in this offense in Week 4.
It's unclear how big of a workload Godwin will handle in his first game back, but he's a solid prop target on Sunday.
Best Chris Godwin Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Eagles
Chris Godwin OVER 2.5 Receptions (-169)
Based on his prop bets at some of the best NFL betting sites, Godwin isn't going to play his usual number of snaps in this matchup. However, he could be a focal part of the passing game when he is on the field, making his receptions prop an interesting one to target.
Godwin is set at 2.5 receptions in the latest odds at DraftKings, yet he averaged 7.1 catches per game in the 2024 season.
I don't expect Godwin to reach those heights, but he certainly could be in the mix to catch three balls against the Eagles, especially if the Bucs end up trailing and have to go with a pass-heavy scheme. Tampa Bay is an underdog in this Week 4 battle.
Godwin has averaged 3.7 receptions per game or better in every season since 2018. In the last two seasons with Mayfield, he averaged 4.9 and 7.1 receptions per contest.
