Is Chris Godwin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be without star receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) in Week 10 against the New England Patriots.
Godwin missed the start of the season recovering from a fractured/dislocated ankle that he suffered last season, and he's only appeared in two games in the 2025 campaign.
Godwin, Bucky Irving and Mike Evans are all out on Sunday, leaving the Bucs a little shorthanded against a New England team that is 7-2 in the 2025 campaign. Even in the game he's played in, Godwin has struggled to make an impact, catching just six passes for 52 yards.
With the veteran out on Sunday, the Bucs will likely turn to rookie Emeka Egbuka for an expanded role once again.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite player props for this game, and he's eyeing Egbuka to step up with Godwin out:
Emeka Egbuka Anytime TD (+100)
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka took the league by storm with two touchdowns in Week 1 and five through his first five games. However, he hasn’t scored in the last three contests despite seeing a total of 21 targets in the last two.
Egbuka only hauled in seven of those 21 targets, though, and should remain one of the Bucs’ top options with Chris Godwin Jr. and Mike Evans dealing with injuries.
I’ll take Egbuka to find the end zone against a Patriots team that let Dillon Gabriel and Michael Penix Jr. each throw for multiple touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.