Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks)
Arguably the biggest injury in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season belongs to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
After missing all but four games in the 2024 season with Achilles issues, CMC popped up on the injury repor this week with a calf inury. Officially, he is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, McCaffrey appears to be on track to play in Week 1. Rapoport said that "signs are point to him playing" after CMC was seen running at practice on Friday.
The 49ers have options are running back after trading for Brian Robinson Jr. this offseason, but CMC is one of the engines of an offense that is already down Brandon Aiyuk to open the 2025 season.
CMC struggled in four games in 2024, failing to find the end zone while averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. The 49ers need him healthy -- and playing at a high level -- to compete with some of the best teams in the NFC in 2025.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on McCaffrey in the prop market if he's able to suit up on Sunday.
Best Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet in Week 1 vs. Seahawks
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-115)
Even though he failed to find the end zone in four games in the 2024 season, McCaffrey is a steal at this number in Week 1.
The star running back was basically a lock to score a touchdown in 2023, hitting paydirt 21 times, and he should play a big role in this offense if he's healthy enough to go.
If bettors are worried about McCaffrey's touches being limited because of his calf issue, this is a perfect bet to take for him since he may not need a ton of looks to find the end zone. The 49ers could use him in the red zone to keep him fresh/healthy, and he's a threat to score both through the air and on the ground.
CMC has 81 touchdowns in 95 career games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
