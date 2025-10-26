Is Christian Watson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Steelers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Watson is making his return from a torn ACL, and the Packers seem to have signaled that he will play on Sunday by activating him from the PUP list. This was the first step for Watson to suit up for the first time in the 2025 season.
While it’s unclear how big of a role the former second-round pick will play, getting Watson back is huge for a Green Bay offense that has been without him, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks for portions of the 2025 season.
Green Bay is still off to a strong 4-1-1 start, and it’s favored on Sunday night against the Steelers.
Watson could be an interesting dart throw in the prop market, but there is another receiver that I think bettors should wager on in this Green Bay offense.
Best Packers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Steelers
Earlier on Sunday, I shared in SI Betting’s best props for this game why I’m backing Doubs in the passing game with Watson and Matthew Golden listed as questionable.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has really come on over the team’s last three games, catching 17 of his 25 targets for 185 yards and three scores.
Doubs has at least five receptions in each of those games, and he’s been targeted eight or more times in each matchup as well.
I expect Doubs to continue to operate as the No. 1 option in the passing game, as he’s played in 83.7 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps and received 36 targets this season.
This is a solid matchup against a Steelers defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and just allowed Ja’Marr Chase to catch 16 passes in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.