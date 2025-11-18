C.J. Stroud Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Bills vs. Texans Odds for NFL Week 12
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills in serious question.
Stroud has not played since Week 9 against the Denver Broncos (when he suffered the concussion), and he doesn't have much time to get cleared with the Bills and Texans playing on Thursday night this week.
With Stroud's status in doubt, oddsmakers have shifted the odds for this game in a major way. After Houston (5-5 this season) opened as a 3.5-point underdog at home, DraftKings has now moved the Texans to 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup.
That's a sign that backup Davis Mills could be under center for the third game in a row on Thursday night.
Mills has done a solid job filling in the last few weeks, completing 60.0 percent of his passes for 726 yards, three touchdowns and just one picks in four total appearances this season. However, his wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans both came with late fourth-quarter herois, and the Bills are a much tougher opponent on Thursday.
Buffalo is coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it has arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Josh Allen.
Stroud would likely need to clear concussion protocol on Tuesday to have a chance to play in this game, and the Texans should provide more updates on his status as the week goes on. For now, it appears the betting market is bracing for him to miss his third game in a row.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.