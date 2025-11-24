C.J. Stroud Injury Update Impacts Texans vs. Colts Opening Odds for NFL Week 13
The Houston Texans are firmly in the mix to make the playoffs in the AFC this season, and they are expected to have starting quarterback C.J. Stroud back in action for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston is two games back of the Colts in the AFC South, but it has won three games in a row with backup Davis Mills under center. Stroud, who suffered a concussion in a Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, has not played since.
However, he is expected to suit up in Week 13 after returning to limited practice sessions ahead of Thursday night's win over the Buffalo Bills.
“In my current situation I don’t think there is a competition,” Mills said after the win. “C.J. is the starter for this team. I’m just doing everything I can to bring my best foot forward every day, make everyone else around me better and try to provide and play my role to my best ability when I get thrown in there.
“He was coming over to me and giving me pointers if he saw something throughout the game when I was coming back to the bench. Extremely supportive, definitely ready to be back. He wants to get back, you can tell he’s itching to get back out there on the field, but he was great all night.”
Getting Stroud back is a huge lift for Houston, but Mills held his own in his starts against Jacksonville, Tennessee and Buffalo, leading the Texans to one-possession wins in each of those games. He took care of the ball, which was key with Houston sporting one of the best defensive units in the NFL.
This season, Houston is 3-5 in Stroud's starts, as he's completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks. The Texans are underdogs in the opening odds against the Colts, but oddsmakers at DraftKings have them as just 3.5-point dogs as of Monday morning.
For comparison, the Texans were 5.5-point dogs in Week 12 at home with Mills under center against he Bills. So, this line is a clear sign that Stroud should be good to go on Sunday.
Houston's first practice report this week should provide even more insight into Stroud's status for this AFC South clash in Week 13.
