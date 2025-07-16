Clippers' 2026 NBA Finals Odds After Expected Bradley Beal Signing After Suns Buyout
The Bradley Beal saga in Phoenix is over.
The Phoenix Suns and Beal have agreed to a contract buyout, per ESPN's Shams Charania, which has paved the way for him to join the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent.
Once he clears waivers, Beal is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers -- a perfect replacement for Los Angeles' loss of Norman Powell.
With the expected addition of Beal, the Clippers are +3000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, tied for the 10th-best mark in the NBA.
The Clippers signaled that this move was coming earlier this offseason, trading away Norman Powell in a three-team deal that brought forward John Collins to Los Angeles.
In the 2024-25 season, Beal appeared in 53 games and averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range. Beal should be a welcome addition to a Clippers team that is in win-now mode with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the way.
The Clippers were the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 season, but they could end up taking a step back with several other teams in the West also gearing up to make a deep playoff push.
Still, the Clippers have the seventh-best odds of any Western Conference team, and they're in the mix with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors for the No. 5 spot in the conference. It'll be interesting to see how Beal meshes with Harden and Leonard, as his numbers have taken a downturn since he was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Suns.
