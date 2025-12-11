Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 11
The Houston Rockets are one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season, and they’re heavily favored at home on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers have had a nightmare start to the 2025-26 season, losing Bradley Beal for the year while posting a 6-18 record. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have not been able to carry this veteran core, and the Clips appear destined for a lottery pick this season.
That’s not a good thing, as Los Angeles doesn't control its draft pick (Oklahoma City does) thanks to the Paul George trade.
Houston, on the other hand, has dominated with Kevin Durant on the roster, ranking second in the NBA in net rating and fourth in offensive rating through their first 21 games.
Can the Rockets cover the spread at home, where they are 7-2 straight up this season?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s Western Conference battle.
Clippers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +9.5 (-112)
- Rockets -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +310
- Rockets: -395
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Clippers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 6-18
- Rockets record: 15-6
Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- RayJ Dennis – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Tari Eason – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
Clippers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Reed Sheppard OVER 16.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-107)
Sheppard has moved back to a bench role in recent games for Houston, but he’s still averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Houston.
The former No. 3 overall pick has cleared 16.5 points, rebounds and assists in 11 of his 21 games this season, and he’s been a near lock to clear it when he scores 10 or more points.
This is a great matchup against a Clippers team that is 25th in the NBA in defensive rating and allowing over 25 points per game to opposing point guards. Sheppard’s shot volume has fluctuated this season, but he should have a solid rotation role – especially if Houston wins big – on Thursday.
Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Houston to cover this spread at home:
The Rockets have the second-best against the spread record in the NBA this season (14-7), but they are just 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite.
Still, Houston is worth a look in this game, as it’s posted an average scoring margin of +13.9 points in those home games, going 7-2 straight up.
The Clippers, on the other hand, have the second-worst ATS record in the league (7-17), and they’ve won just six of their first 24 games while going 2-8 in their last 10.
On the road, the Clippers have posted a net rating of -7.7, which ranks 25th in the NBA. Los Angeles has struggled mightily on defense (25th in defensive rating), and it ranks 20th in the league in rebounding percentage.
That’s a major concern against a Houston team that dominates on the offensive glass, posting a 40.8 percent offensive rebounding rate.
Pick: Rockets -9.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
