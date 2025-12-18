Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
For just the second time all season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a loss when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
OKC dropped its NBA Cup semifinal game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but it had four days off to prepare for a struggling Clippers team tonight. L.A. has won just six games all season, losing badly at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
The 2025-26 season is a lost one for L.A. – or it is to this point – and the Clippers don’t even control their draft pick. That’s right, it belongs to the Thunder, who have even more incentive to win this game and push the Clippers further down in the Western Conference standings.
Oddsmaker have set Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company as massive favorites on Thursday night as they look to improve upon their league-best record at home (12-0).
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Clippers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +17.5 (-110)
- Thunder -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +950
- Thunder: -1650
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Clippers record: 6-20
- Thunder record: 24-2
Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- James Harden – out
- Bradley Beal – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Clippers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is in a great spot to hit multiple shots from deep:
The MVP favorite this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a three-game streak of hitting multiple 3-pointers snapped on Saturday in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Still, he’s shooting 43.7 percent from 3 overall, and the Thunder star has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in 17 of his 25 games this season.
He has a great matchup on Thursday night against a Los Angeles Clippers team that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (39.0 percent) and 27th in opponent 3s made per game.
Earlier this season, SGA was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc against his former team, and I expect him to have another strong showing on Thursday.
Clippers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are in a terrible spot right now, losing four games in a row and nine of their last 10 to fall to 6-20 in the 2025-26 season.
To make matters even worse, Los Angeles is now down James Harden on Thursday night against the best team in the NBA.
That makes the Clippers impossible to bet, especially since they are just 8-18 against the spread – the third-worst mark in the NBA.
OKC has not lost at home in the 2025-26 season, and it’s posted an average scoring margin of +19.4 in those games. I’ll trust the Thunder to cover against a short-handed Clippers team tonight.
Pick: Thunder -17.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
