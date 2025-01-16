Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 16
Fresh off of a 59-point win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Portland also played the Nets this week, losing badly to them on Tuesday night. So, it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers have set the Clippers as sizable road favorites in this matchup.
Los Angeles has won two games in a row and holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With Kawhi Leonard back in action, the Clippers have an intriguing ceiling for their playoff outlook this season.
While Leonard has played in recent games, it’s hard to imagine that the Clippers would play him on the second night of a back-to-back given his injury history.
Still, this Portland team is bound for the lottery and down multiple rotation players – including Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan – on Thursday.
Let’s break down the odds, prop betting targets, and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers -7 (-105)
- Blazers +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -265
- Blazers: +215
Total
- 221 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports SoCal
- Clippers record: 21-17*
- Kings record: 13-26
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – doubtful
- Donovan Clingan – out
- Jerami Grant – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Taze Moore – out
- Robert Williams III – doubtful
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
It’s hard to find a more consistent shooter this season than Clippers guard Norman Powell, and he’s one of the few players that I targeted in today’s edition of Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column – in the prop market:
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Brooklyn Nets by 59 points on Wednesday night, and All-Star hopeful Norman Powell poured in a smooth 18 points (on 3-of-4 shooting from 3) in just 22 minutes.
I’m buying Powell – who has arguably been the No. 1 option for the Clippers on offense this season – on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Clippers sharpshooter should see more minutes in this game – if it isn’t another blowout – and Kawhi Leonard is highly unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back as he works his way back into the lineup from a knee injury.
Powell torched the Blazers twice already this season, knocking down 5-of-10 3s in their first meeting and 5-of-7 in their last matchup. Portland ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 24th in opponent-made 3s per game this season, making this an ideal matchup for a volume shooter like Powell.
Overall, Powell has four or more made 3s in 18 of his 32 games this season, shooting an impressive 44.7 percent from deep.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deandre Ayton OVER 12.5 Points (-125)
In two games against the Clippers this season, Ayton is averaging 15.5 points on 12.5 field goal attempts per game.
He’s seen his scoring fall off in recent games, playing just 24 minutes and scoring two points in Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn. However, the Blazers will need a big man to deal with Ivica Zubac down low, and Donovan Clingan (out) and Robert Williams III (doubtful) are both likely going to miss this game.
That could set up a bigger role for Ayton, even though he’s seen his production dip as of late. The former No. 1 overall pick is still averaging 13.5 points per game this season.
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers may be playing the second night of a back-to-back, but they were able to rest just about everyone on Wednesday night when they dismantled the Nets.
Los Angeles enters this matchup with the fourth-best against-the-spread record in the NBA, although it is just 2-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Still, I can’t trust this Portland team after Tuesday’s loss to the Nets, especially with Grant, Clingan, and Williams all expected to sit out.
The Blazers have dropped three games in a row and are just 25th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games. While Portland won the first meeting between these teams, the Clippers blew them out by 22 back on Dec. 3.
I have a hard time backing Portland given its poor 3-point defense (27th in opponent 3-point percentage) against a team with a few volume 3-point shooters in Powell and James Harden.
The Clippers should roll on Thursday.
Pick: Clippers -7 (-105)
