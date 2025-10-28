Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
The 3-1 Golden State Warriors are rolling right now heading into the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) on Tuesday.
Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandon Podziemski all had 20-plus points on Monday in a double-digit win over the Memphis Grizzlies, a big bounce back from a loss to Portland late last week.
Speaking of Portland, the Clippers knocked off the Blazers on Sunday to get back over .500, and they’ve rebounded nicely since losing their season opener to the Utah Jazz.
Bettors will want to monitor the Golden State injury report, as the veteran team sat Al Horford on the front end of a back-to-back on Monday, a sign it could look to sit someone on Tuesday as well. This is already the second back-to-back for the Warriors this season.
Oddsmakers have set the Clippers as small road favorites as a result, but should we bet on them?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between Western Conference contenders.
Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers -1.5 (-108)
- Warriors +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -118
- Warriors: -102
Total
- 224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Clippers record: 2-1
- Warriors record: 3-1
Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jordan Miller – out
- Kobe Sanders – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-136)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m buying low on Zubac against Golden State:
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has yet to pick up 10 rebounds in a game this season, but I expect that to change on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, and it doesn’t have a ton of depth at the center position to handle Zubac in the paint. That has been obvious in recent seasons, as the Clippers center has 17, 11, 17, 18 and 10 boards against Golden State in his last five meetings with the franchise.
This season, he’s averaging just 6.7 boards per game, but he did pick up a career-high 12.6 boards per night last season.
I think Zubac is a great buy-low candidate on Tuesday.
Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Golden State to win this game at home, although bettors should wait to see if the team rules out any key players on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Warriors decision to rest Al Horford on Monday could have been a sign that they’re going all-out to beat a Clippers team that is likely going to be in the mix with them for a playoff spot in the West.
Golden State’s loss to Portland (which was the second night of a back-to-back as well) aside, the team has really meshed well, especially on offense, ranking seventh in the league in offensive rating.
The Clippers have knocked off Phoenix and Portland since losing to the Utah Jazz, but they don’t have Bradley Beal and are facing their toughest test of the young season on Tuesday night.
I think the Warriors should be slight favorites unless Curry or Butler sits, so I’m going to take them to win as home dogs on Tuesday.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.