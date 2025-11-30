College Football Playoff Odds: Notre Dame, Oklahoma Favored; Miami Expected to Miss
Conference champions week is upon us in college football, and some teams will get a chance to punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff on Friday and Saturday.
While there are some teams that are expected to be in the playoff no matter how things go on Friday and Saturday, there are also a bunch of teams on the fringe of a playoff berth that are hoping to get a big from the committee.
Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon and Texas Tech (the top six teams in last week’s ranking) all appear to be in the final playoff field, leaving only a few slots left after the final conference championship winners are decided.
One of those teams, James Madison, is +138 to make the playoff as it could be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions that are in regardless of where they rank in the top 25.
Some teams that are in the mix for an at-large bid include Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Miami (FLA), Notre Dame and BYU, which is playing the Big 12 title game against Texas Tech and could end up being a bid stealer.
Here’s a look at the latest College Football Playoff odds at FanDuel.
College Football Playoff Odds
Oklahoma College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -6000
- No: +1600
Oklahoma appears to be in after finishing at 10-2 in the SEC, as these odds give it an implied probability of 98.36 percent to make the playoff.
Ole Miss College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: N/A
- No: +4000
Even though Lane Kiffin appears to be leaving Ole Miss for LSU, oddsmakers are expecting the Rebels to be in after an 11-1 regular season.
Vanderbilt College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +4000
- No: N/A
Diego Pavia is a Heisman candidate, but Vanderbilt may be on the outside of the final playoff rankings based on these odds. The Commodores are 10-2 this season, but they have an implied probability of just 2.44 percent to make the playoff.
Miami (FLA) College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +820
- No: -1600
Miami’s poor play in the ACC likely cost it a shot in the College Football Playoff. Duke and Virginia will play in the ACC Championship Game, but Miami did close the season strong with four straight wins.
At +820, Miami has an implied probability of 10.87 percent to make the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: -400
- No: +300
Notre Dame has two losses this season to Miami and Texas A&M, but oddsmakers have it favored over the Hurricanes to make the playoff. Notre Dame has an implied probability of 80 percent based on these odds to make the final field.
BYU College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +390
- No: -550
BYU’s best chance to get in is winning the Big 12 title game, even though it had just one regular-season loss. At +390, the Cougars have an implied probability of just 20.41 percent to make the final playoff field.
James Madison College Football Playoff Odds
- Yes: +138
- No: -170
James Madison has to beat Troy in the Sun Belt Championship Game to have a chance to get in.
