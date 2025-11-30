2025 Heisman Odds: Julian Sayin Closing Gap on Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia Rising
Will the winner of the Heisman Trophy be decided in the Big Ten Championship Game?
The odds are certainly trending in that direction after Week 14, as No. 2 Indiana will take on No. 1 Ohio State next weekend. The Heisman favorite at the moment is Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, but his odds have actually come down from where they were after Week 13.
Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a win over Purdue -- 56-3 -- but he threw for just 117 yards and two scores in the blowout. Oddsmakers at FanDuel moved Mendoza from -135 to win the Heisman last week to +105 ahead of the Big Ten title game.
Part of that is because Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin led Ohio State to a road win over No. 15 Michigan on Saturday, throwing for 233 yards and three scores (one pick). Sayin was down as far as +500 to win the Heisman last week, but he's shot up to +155 in the latest odds. So, it seems like a big performance in the Big Ten title game would be enough for him to overtake Mendoza as the betting favorite.
Elsewhere in the Heisman conversation, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed (+1200 last week) has completely fallen out of the race after the undefeated Aggies lost to Texas in Week 14. Reed injured his ankle in the game, but he did return, throwing for just 180 yards and two picks. He's not listed in the latest odds at FanDuel, a massive drop off from where he was before the Texas game.
One SEC quarterback did make a move up in the odds, as Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia jumped from +500 to +400 after leading the Commodores to a win over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday. Pavia threw for 268 yards, one score and one pick while rushing for 165 yards and a score as well.
He's No. 3 in the latest odds to win the Heisman, as he broke a tie with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
A popular candidate after Week 13, Love saw his Heisman odds jump all the way to +500, but they've come crashing back down to +1600 after Week 14. Notre Dame beat Stanford in Week 14, but Love had just 14 carries for 66 yards and a score in that matchup.
Mendoza, Sayin, Pavia and Love are the only four players that seem to be contenders for the Heisman in the eyes of oddsmakers, as the No. 5 player in the odds -- Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith -- is +20000 to win the award.
Here's a complete look at the Heisman odds ahead of Conference Championship Week.
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Fernando Mendoza (Indiana): +105
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State): +155
- Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt): +400
- Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +1600
- Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State): +20000
- Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech): +25000
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia): +30000
- Ty Simpson (Alabama): +30000
- Dante Moore (Oregon): +50000
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame): +50000
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss): +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
