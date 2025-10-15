College Football Upset Picks for Week 8 (USC Will Upset Notre Dame)
We move on to Week 8 of the 2025 college football season, and if you're looking for some upset picks to get in on, you're in the right spot. Last week, I correctly cashed in on UCLA at +265 to take down Michigan State.
Can I find another big upset winner in Week 8? Let's dive into my top three upset plays and find out.
CFB Week 8 Upset Picks
- Wyoming +165 vs. Air Force via BetMGM
- Mississippi State +285 vs. Florida via Caesars
- USC +275 vs. Notre Dame via BetMGM
Wyoming +165 vs. Air Force
Wyoming ranks 44th in the country in passing play rate, with 51.92% of its plays being passing plays. Now, they get to take on the worst secondary in the country. Air Force has given up 11.4 yards per pass attempt, which is the most in the country by a full yard. They're also last in the country in opponent EPA per dropback. If styles make fights, then Wyoming is in a great spot to pull off the upset in this game.
Mississippi State +285 vs. Florida
Florida has proven that they're not a top-tier team in the SEC, which means Mississippi State has a chance to pull off the upset in this spot. Mississippi State ranks 45th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Florida ranks 108th. The Bulldogs, by many advanced metrics, are the better of the two teams, so let's take a shot on them to pull off the upset at +285.
USC +275 vs. Notre Dame
The advanced metrics continue to love this USC team. The Trojans rank first in the entire country in adjusted EPA per play, along with ninth in Success Rate. Despite that, they're 9.5-point underdogs against a Notre Dame team that ranks 25th and 46th in those two metrics. I'll jump at the chance to take the Trojans at +275.
