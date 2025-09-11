SI

College Football Week 3 Best Bets (LSU Will Steamroll Florida in SEC Showdown)

Iain MacMillan

LSU is a significant a favorite against Florida in Saturday's SEC showdown.
LSU is a significant a favorite against Florida in Saturday's SEC showdown.
We're officially in the thick of the 2025 college football season, and now we're starting to see some significant conference matchups.

If you're looking to get in on the action for this week's slate, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets for Week 3 action. I have something for everyone, including a favorite to cover, an underdog to win outright, and a bet on the total. Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 3 Best Bets

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prediction

The total in this game is extremely high, but for good reason. The two offenses in the game have been two of the most explosive in the country to start the season. Arkansas has averaged 10.9 yards per game, which is the second-highest rate in the country, and Ole Miss is 11th in that stat at 7.5. They're also third and 18th in the country in points per play.

We could be in for an offensive shootout on Saturday.

Pick: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss OVER 61.5 (-105)

Florida vs. LSU Prediction

In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why LSU is one of my favorite spread bets of the week:

LSU might be a legitimate National Championship contender at this point. Despite having a much tougher schedule than most teams through the first two weeks, the Tigers’ defense ranks 12th in the nation in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Last week’s loss for Florida against USF wasn’t just a blip on the radar; the Gators are going to lose by margin against this LSU squad.

Pick: LSU -7.5 (-105)

Texas A&M +220 vs. Notre Dame

I think C.J. Carr is going to be a great quarterback in the future, but he has not been given any favors to start his college football career. He now has to face a Texas A&M secondary that I think is one of the best in the nation. Relying on their running game won’t be enough for the Fighting Irish to win, and this game could be ripe for an upset.

Pick: Texans A&M +220

