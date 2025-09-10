First to Forde: Best Picks Against the Spread for College Football Week 3
There's no getting around the fact that Week 2 was a rough week for Pat Forde and Iain MacMillan. Both went just 1-4 in their picks, which means MacMillan maintains his one-pick lead.
If you didn't already know, Forde and MacMillan are going head-to-head in a college football picks competition this season. Both will pick five against the spread picks each week, and the first one to reach 40 correct predictions wins.
It's time to take a look at their picks for the Week 3 slate.
Pat's Week 3 Picks
Tennessee +3.5 vs. Georgia (via DraftKings)
Josh Heupel is 26–4 at home, and the Bulldogs are completely untested after playing Marshall and Austin Peay. And the Volunteers are overdue in this rivalry, having lost eight straight. I like what Joey Aguilar is doing for Tennessee’s offense.
Vanderbilt +4.5 vs. South Carolina (via DraftKings)
Great alpha-male quarterback battle. The two have a common opponent in Virginia Tech – the Gamecocks beat the Hokies by 13 on a neutral field, and the Commodores beat them by 24 in Blacksburg. This is a new dawn at Vandy.
Georgia Tech +3.5 vs. Clemson (via DraftKings)
Haynes King is expected back at QB for Tech, which gives their ground game the added dimension it will need here. Meanwhile, there hasn’t been a lot to like about the Tigers’ offense so far – particularly their anemic 2.96 yards per carry. For an added X-factor, the Yellow Jackets already have blocked two kicks this season.
Arkansas +7.5 vs. Ole Miss (via FanDuel)
Taylen Green has been a handful so far for opposing defenses, and his Ole Miss QB counterpart, Austin Simmons, is coming off an ankle sprain at Kentucky. If FanDuel is going to give the hook, take the hook.
Temple +23.5 vs. Oklahoma (via DraftKings)
This strange Sooners road game after the big Michigan victory is a letdown opportunity against what appears to be an improved Owls team under first-year coach K.C. Keeler. If Temple can continue its zero-turnover start to the season, it at least has a chance to stay within three touchdowns.
Iain's Week 3 Picks
Wisconsin +20.5 vs. Alabama (via BetMGM)
I think the Wisconsin defense can do enough to keep this game within the spread. The Badgers have allowed just 3.3 yards per play, the sixth-best mark in the country through the first few weeks. When it comes to Alabama, a 73-0 victory against Louisiana-Monroe isn't enough to convince me the Crimson Tide have fixed the problems that came up in Week 1 against Florida State.
Purdue +21.5 vs. USC (via FanDuel)
Purdue has quietly looked impressive through their first two weeks. Sure, they were games against inferior opponents, but they shut out Ball State and are averaging 7.2 yards per play on offense, which ranks 13th in the country. This Boilermakers team is competitive enough not to get completely steamrolled by the Trojans in this spot.
Texas A&M +6.5 vs. Notre Dame (via BetMGM)
I think C.J. Carr is going to be a great quarterback in the future, but he has not been given any favors to start his college football career. He now has to face a Texas A&M secondary that I think is one of the best in the nation. Relying on their running game won’t be enough for the Fighting Irish to win and cover this spread.
LSU -7.5 vs. Florida (via BetMGM)
LSU might be a legitimate National Championship contender at this point. Despite having a much tougher schedule than most teams through the first two weeks, the Tigers’ defense ranks 12th in the nation in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Last week’s loss for Florida against USF wasn’t just a blip on the radar; the Gators are going to lose by margin against this LSU squad.
USF +17.5 vs. Miami (via Caesars)
I’m all in on this USF squad. Can the Bulls pull off a second straight upset? Probably not. Can they cover the 17.5-point spread? I certainly think so. Despite a tough first two matchups between Boise State and Florida, the Bulls have a Net Yards per Play of +1.4. Their first two wins were far from a fluke. They can keep this game close against Miami.
