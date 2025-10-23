College Football Week 9 Best Bets (Bet the OVER in Missouri vs. Vanderbilt)
Week 9 of the college football season has already begun with a handful of small conference matchups already taken place.
The good news is, we still have a loaded weekend slate with intriguing power conference matchups. If you're looking for a few bets to get in on, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets for Week 9 of the college football season.
College Football Week 9 Best Bets
- California +5.5 (-110) vs. Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma -5.5 (-105) vs. Ole Miss
- Missouri vs. Vanderbilt OVER 52.5 (-110)
California vs. Virginia Tech Prediction
This is a great matchup for California on Friday night. The Golden Bears throw the ball on 55.66% of their plays, which is the 22nd highest rate in the country. Now, they get to face a Virginia Tech secondary that has been horrific this year, allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 129th out of 136 teams. The Hokies are also 134th in in opponent dropback EPA.
I'll take the points with California in this Friday night ACC showdown.
Pick: California +5.5 (-110)
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why Oklahoma is one of my best bets for Saturday's action:
Ole Miss runs the ball on 55.03% of their offensive plays, but it's going to be in trouble if it continues that strategy against an Oklahoma defense that has allowed 2.3 yards per carry this season, the second-best mark in college football.
Oklahoma also enters this week as one of the best teams in the country in terms of advanced metrics. The Sooners are ninth in adjusted EPA per play, while Ole Miss comes in at 24th. Oklahoma is an underrated squad at this point in the season.
Pick: Oklahoma -5.5 (-105)
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction
The OVER is 8-4 in Missouri's last 12 games and 6-3 in Vanderbilt's last nine games, and I think we're going to see another high-scoring affair on Saturday. Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the best in the country this season, ranking fourth in adjusted EPA per play, but they've struggled defensively, ranking 109th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.
The two offenses in this game also rank close to the top in the country in success rate. Vanderbilt is second at 52.2% and Missouri is 12th at 48.4%.
Let's sit back and root for points in this SEC showdown.
Pick: OVER 52.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
