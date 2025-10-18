Colts vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off in an AFC showdown in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Colts have been the most surprisingly good team to start the year, currently sitting at 5-1, which is good for first place in the AFC. I broke down my best for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but if you want my favorite player props for this game, you're in the right place.
Colts vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Cameron Dicker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-115) via BetMGM
- Michael Pittman Anytime Touchdown (+180) via FanDuel
Jonathan Taylor OVER 89.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
The Chargers have struggled to stop the run at times this season, ranking 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 20th in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to Jonathan Taylor having another big game on the ground. He enters this week as the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, averaging a blistering 5.2 yards per carry. Let's see if he can put together another 90+ yards performance.
Cameron Dicker OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Cameron Dicker recording OVER 7.5 kicking points is my No. 2-ranked player prop for this week's action:
I haven't bet on a kicker prop yet this season, but now's the time to do it. The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled in the red zone in 2025, converting just 35% of their red zone trips to touchdowns, which is the lowest rate in the league. Now they take on a Colts defense that has allowed a touchdown on just 57.89% of red zone trips against them. If those trends hold true, Dicker is going to have a busy day. He has already had 8+ kicking points in four of the Chargers' six games this season.
Michael Pittman Anytime Touchdown (+180)
Michael Pittman Jr. continues to be the clear primary receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. Not only does he already have 28 receptions for 293 yards, but he's also already hauled in four touchdown catches. Let's bet on him to find the end zone for the fifth time this season.
