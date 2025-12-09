Phillip Rivers Signing Doesn't Change Colts' Super Bowl Odds for 2025 Season
Welcome back to the NFL, Phillip Rivers!
The Indianapolis Colts have signed the 44-year-old quarterback -- who has not played since the 2025 season -- to their practice squad on Tuesday as a potential option behind Riley Leonard following Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles tear.
Rivers, who is currently eligible for the Hall of Fame, would have his eligibility pushed back if he's added to the team's active roster.
The move is a desperate one for a Colts team that has lost Jones and former top-five pick Anthony Richardson to injury this season. Indy was once 8-2, but it has lost three games in a row and is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the AFC.
Adding Rivers has not changed the outlook for the Colts in the futures market at DraftKings Sportsbook, and unless the 44-year-old has a crazy showing in a game this season, the betting market likely isn't expecting him to turn around a suddenly ruined 2025 season for Indy.
The Colts fell to third in the AFC South division after the Houston Texans beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Week 14, and they're +225 at DraftKings to make the playoffs. Indy still has to play Seattle, San Francisco, Jacksonville and Houston (all teams currently in the playoffs) to close out the season.
Not only that, but the Colts fell from from +1400 to +13000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season after Jones went down, and they remain at +13000 even after signing Rivers.
Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record in 16 starts in the 2020 season, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He's compiled a 134-106 record as a starter in the NFL, but it's hard to expect much from a player that has not been on an NFL field in five years.
The Colts may end up using Rivers only as a mentor for Leonard as he attempts to keep the team alive for a playoff spot in 2025.
