Colts vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Indy Cover?)
The Indianapolis Colts are absolutely rolling right now. They’ve won four straight games with at least 31 points in each contest, and the Steelers have allowed 35 and 33 points in their last two games.
Indianapolis is now 7-1 on the season while the Steelers fell to 4-3 after their loss to the Packers.
The oddsmakers have the Colts as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts -3 (-115)
- Steelers +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colts: -166
- Steelers: +140
Total
- 50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread has moved half a point from -2.5 to -3 since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone down by a point.
Can the Steelers slow down the Colts?
Colts vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Colts vs. Steelers betting preview:
I’m not getting in the way of this Colts team right now, especially not with how the Steelers are playing as well.
Indianapolis has scored at least 31 points in four straight weeks, including 38 in each of its last two games. The Colts now average a league-high 33.8 points per game this season, three more than the Cowboys’ 30.8 in second.
The Steelers have allowed 33 and 35 points in the last two weeks, and although they’ve scored 31 and 25, I don’t see that happening against the Colts. Indianapolis has only allowed 19.3 points per game this season, the sixth-fewest in the league.
Pick: Colts -3.5 (-102)
I liked the Colts as -3.5 favorites, and I love them at -3 or even -2.5 if you got that earlier in the week. The Steelers’ home-field advantage hasn’t been there this season at just 2-2, and the Colts are 2-1 on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 38, Steelers 24
