Colts vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts are riding a four-game winning streak into Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 9.
Pittsburgh strung three wins together before dropping its last two contests to the Bengals and Packers to move to 4-3 on the season.
Can the Colts get the road win in Pittsburgh?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
Colts vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts -3.5 (-102)
- Steelers +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Colts: -175
- Steelers: +145
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 7-1
- Steelers record: 4-3
Colts vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Colts are 6-2 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Colts' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The Colts are 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Steelers are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Tyquan Lewis – questionable
- Samson Ebukam – questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- DeShon Elliott – out
- Scotty Miller – questionable
Colts vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor just keeps getting better and better. He scored three touchdowns for the second straight week on Sunday against Tennessee, racking up 153 yards on just 12 carries – including an 80-yard score. Two of those scores came on the ground but he also scored his second receiving touchdown of the season.
There is now a nearly 100-yard gap between Taylor’s league-leading 850 rushing yards and James Cook’s 753 in second place this season.
The Steelers sit in the middle of the pack in terms of run defense with 112.7 rushing yards allowed per game. They’ve allowed three backs to rush for over 100 yards, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Taylor makes it four on Sunday afternoon.
Colts vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
I’m not getting in the way of this Colts team right now, especially not with how the Steelers are playing as well.
Indianapolis has scored at least 31 points in four straight weeks, including 38 in each of its last two games. The Colts now average a league-high 33.8 points per game this season, three more than the Cowboys’ 30.8 in second.
The Steelers have allowed 33 and 35 points in the last two weeks, and although they’ve scored 31 and 25, I don’t see that happening against the Colts. Indianapolis has only allowed 19.3 points per game this season, the sixth-fewest in the league.
Pick: Colts -3.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.