Colts vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The story through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season has been the Indianapolis Colts. No one expected them to be a contender this season, especially with Daniel Jones at quarterback. Nevertheless, they're 2-0 to start the year, including taking down a playoff team from last season, the Denver Broncos, in Week 2.
You can check out the odds for the game in our betting preview, but in this article, I'm going to break down my best player props for this AFC showdown.
Colts vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+210) via FanDuel
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 89.5 Rush Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Elic Ayomanor OVER 3.5 Receptions (+134) via FanDuel
Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+210)
The Colts have seemingly decided to use Daniel Jones' legs when they get close to the end zone, as he's already recorded three rushing touchdowns this season. That trend is in a great spot to continue this weekend when the Colts take on the Titans, who rank last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks. If Jones continues his streak of scoring rushing touchdowns, this could be the last week that betting on him to do so has any value, so let's get in while we still can.
Jonathan Taylor OVER 89.5 Rush Yards (-110)
The Tennessee Titans have struggled to stop the run early in the season. They rank last in the league in opponent rush EPA and 21st in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 5.5 yards per carry, which is the third-highest rate amongst all defenses. That will set up well for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 165 yards in Week 2 against the Broncos.
Elic Ayomanor OVER 3.5 Receptions (+134)
Elic Ayomanor of the Titans is second on the team in targets this season with 13, behind only Calvin Ridley, who has 14. The receptions haven't come through yet, hauling in just six catches, but the targets are clearly there. If he can haul in a few more in Week 3, OVER 3.5 receptions at plus-money is going to be a fantastic bet to make.
