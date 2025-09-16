Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
A massive AFC West matchup takes place in the 4 p.m. EST window in Week 3, as the Los Angeles Chargers look to move to 3-0 in the 2025 season when they take on the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles is surging in the latest odds to win the AFC West, as it already has division wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Can it pick up a third against Denver?
The Broncos have not looked great in 2025, struggling in Week 1 on offense in a win over the Tennessee Titans before making multiple costly mistakes in the fourth quarter of their last-second loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bo Nix already has four turnovers in the 2025 season, and Denver won’t be able to get away with that against a tough Chargers defense.
Los Angeles picked off Geno Smith three times in a win over the Raiders in Week 2, and it’s looking to ride a strong start from Justin Herbert to a 3-0 start.
Oddsmakers have set the Chargers as favorites at home in this matchup, and they’re already 2-0 against the spread this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, betting trends, players to watch and my prediction for this AFC West battle in Week 3.
Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Broncos +2.5 (-110)
- Chargers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +120
- Chargers: -142
Total
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Broncos vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos record: 1-1
- Chargers record: 2-0
Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 0-2 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 2-0 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Chargers’ games this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Broncos’ games this season.
- The Broncos are 4-4 against the spread as road underdogs with Bo Nix starting.
Broncos vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Nate Adkins – questionable
- Dre Greenlaw – questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Khalil Mack – questionable
- Elijah Molden – questionable
Broncos vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Chargers
An MVP candidate through two weeks, Herbert has already thrown for 560 yards and five scores in 2025 without tossing a single interception.
The Chargers’ offense has relied pretty heavily on Herbert with the running game struggling early, and the former first-round pick has delivered in a big way. Now, he faces one of the better defenses in the NFL in Denver, although the Broncos struggled in Week 2 against Daniel Jones and the Colts.
This could be a prime spot for Herbert to stake his claim in the MVP race, as he’s currently fourth in the odds behind Lamar Jackosn, Josh Allen and Jordan Love.
Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
Through two weeks, these teams are going in opposite directions, as the Chargers look like legitimate contenders in the AFC while Denver has yet to turn in a strong performance.
The Broncos defense couldn’t stop Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week 2, allowing 29 points while letting Jones throw for over 300 yards and Jonathan Taylor rush for 165. The Colts averaged a whopping 5.2 yards per carry in the win over Denver.
That’s not going to cut it against Herbert and the Chargers, who already took down a tough Kansas City defense in Week 1.
Los Angeles is perfect against the spread this season, and it took advantage of Geno Smith’s mistakes in Week 2. With Bo Nix struggling with interceptions early on in 2025, the Broncos may be in a tough spot to pull off an upset in this game.
Plus, Denver struggled as a road underdog in 2024, going just 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 straight up in nine regular-season road games.
Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per play allowed this season (4.6) and I trust Herbert more than Nix after each player’s first two games of the 2025 season.
L.A. is a solid bet to move to 3-0 in Week 3.
Pick: Chargers Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
