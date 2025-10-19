Commanders vs. Cowboys, Giants vs. Broncos Highlight Top Predictions for NFL Week 7
It's time to set your fantasy lineups and lock in your bets for today's NFL action.
We've had a full week to dive into all the numbers and trends to take note of for this weekend's games, so it's time for me to get into my top bets. I have three wagers that I love for today's action, including the Denver Broncos to win and cover against the New York Giants.
NFL Best Bets Today
- Saints +200 vs. Bears via FanDuel
- Broncos -7 (-110) vs. Giants via BetMGM
- Commanders -104 vs. Cowboys via FanDuel
Saints vs. Bears Prediction
In this week's SI Upset Roundtable, I broke down why the Saints taking down the Bears is my favorite upset bet of the week.
The Saints may just have one win on the season, but I firmly believe we've seen enough to know that they aren't quite as bad as their preseason projections. Spencer Rattler has shown flashes of competence at quarterback, and their defense ranks in the top half of the NFL in stopping the run, including allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.
Chicago is 30th in Net Yards per Play (-1), 21st in DVOA, 23rd in offensive success rate, and 28th in opponent success rate. I'm not buying into the Bears like other people are. I think they lose this week.
Pick: Saints +200
Giants vs. Broncos Prediction
Don't let the Giants' Week 6 win against the Eagles convince you this team is better than they are. Sure, they're more effective with Jaxson Dart at quarterback compared to Russell Wilson, but they still have plenty of issues on both sides of the ball, and now they have to hit the road to take on one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Facing a Broncos' defense that ranks sixth in DVOA, first in opponent EPA, and first in opponent success rate is a nightmare situation for a rookie quarterback making his fourth career start.
The Broncos have been the best home team in the league so far in 2025, leading all teams in Net Yards per Play at home at +2.5. I see no reason why that won't continue in Week 7 against a bad Giants team.
Pick: Broncos -7 (-110)
Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction
Whenever the Cowboys take on a team with a competent offense, they need to score almost every time they touch the ball. The Cowboys' defense is last in DVOA, last in opponent EPA per play, last in opponent success rate, and 30th in opponent yards per play (6.2). Now, they have to take on a Commanders offense that's inside the top 10 in virtually every metric.
The Commanders should have no problem putting up points at will, so the only question in this game is whether the Cowboys' offense can keep pace. If they can't, the Commanders will win and cover.
Pick: Commanders -104
