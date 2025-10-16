NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 7 (Saints Will Upset Bears in Chicago)
There were only a few upsets in Week 6 of the NFL, but the SI Team successfully locked in on two of them. Gilberto Manzano nailed his pick on the Falcons at +188 to upset the Bills, and Matt Verderame correctly predicted the Seahawks to win as slight underdogs against the Jaguars.
We move on to Week 7, seeking another strong week of underdog plays. The SI Team has its picks locked in, so let's dive into them.
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor
Clare Brennan Week 7 Upset Pick
Indianapolis Colts (+112) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The 5–1 Colts travel to Los Angeles for a major AFC showdown against the 4–2 Chargers on Sunday. Their last business trip to California ended with a loss to the Rams, but the Colts hope for a different outcome this time around in Los Angeles.
With the Chargers allowing an average of 124.2 rushing yards per game, Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor will have room to operate. Taylor ran for 123 yards and a touchdown last week against the Cardinals and will hope to continue that momentum against a wanting Chargers defense. Should Jones and Taylor continue their high-flying act, the Colts may be able to pull out a solid road win in Week 7.
Matt Verderame Week 7 Upset Pick
Miami Dolphins (+126) vs. Cleveland Browns
The Dolphins are horrendous, but why are the Browns laying points against anybody … in any building? While every team in the NFL has scored at least 20 points in multiple games this year, Cleveland hasn’t done it once. And while Miami is ranked 30th defensively, it’s facing rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, making his third-career start.
Maybe the Dolphins are so rancid they go to Cleveland and allow Gabriel to light them up while Tua Tagovailoa is busy wondering how many other wheels he can throw his teammates under during the postgame press conference, but it seems foolhardy to believe in the Browns if the other team is capable of scoring at all.
Gilberto Manzano Week 7 Upset Pick
Houston Texans (+150) vs. Seattle Seahawks
I’m starting to buy into the Seahawks not being a good home team. Coach Mike Macdonald has a 4–8 home record compared to a very impressive 10–1 road record. But this is more about the Texans, who are coming off a bye week. Houston has a dominant defense, and C.J. Stroud and his offense have played better the past few weeks. I can see this one turning into one of the best games of Week 7.
Iain MacMillan Week 7 Upset Pick
New Orleans Saints (+200) vs. Chicago Bears
The Saints may just have one win on the season, but I firmly believe we've seen enough to know that they aren't quite as bad as their preseason projections. Spencer Rattler has shown flashes of competence at quarterback, and their defense ranks in the top half of the NFL in stopping the run, including allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.
Chicago is 30th in Net Yards per Play (-1), 21st in DVOA, 23rd in offensive success rate, and 28th in opponent success rate. I'm not buying into the Bears like other people are. I think they lose this week.
Peter Dewey Week 7 Upset Pick
Dallas Cowboys (+108) vs. Washington Commanders
This NFC East matchup has the potential to be a real shootout, as Dallas ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense while the Commanders clock in at 22nd in EPA/Play.
The Cowboys are dogs at home after losing to Carolina in Week 6, but they rank No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense.
I’m not sold on Washington on the road in this one, especially since Dak Prescott is an impressive 44-18-1 at home in his NFL career. Dallas is worth a look in this divisional matchup.
