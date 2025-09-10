Commanders vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 2
Looking for some player props to bet on during the Washington Commanders-Green Bay Packers matchup on Thursday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as each week the SI Betting team is sharing our favorite props for every primetime game, and yours truly has some interesting picks for this Week 2 matchup.
These offenses feature two young quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels and Jordan Love that have both flashed brilliance at times – especially Daniels as a rookie in 2024.
Now, with the total for this game up at 48.5, we could see a ton of offense on Thursday night.
Here’s how I see this game shaking out in the prop market with plays for both teams on Sept. 11.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Commanders vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jayden Reed UNDER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jordan Love UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-125)
- Jayden Daniels OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Jayden Reed UNDER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed finished with three catches on a team-high five targets in Week 1, but I’m fading him in Week 2.
Reed may have finished with 45 receiving yards and a score in Week 1, but he actually played the fourth-most snaps amongst Packers receivers (37.5%) against Detroit.
Right now, Reed is working his way back from a foot injury and reportedly is dealing with a Jones fracture. That means it’s likely that the Packers will limit his workload, and now he has a short week to recover and play on Thursday.
That sounds like a recipe for disaster.
Even though Reed led the team in targets in Week 1, I’m not going to expect that to happen again in Week 2, especially if his snap count is under 50 percent again.
Jordan Love UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-125)
In the Packers’ blowout win in Week 1, Love attempted just 22 passes and completed 16 of them.
Last season, Love only had five games where he threw more than 30.5 passes, and it’s worth noting that Green Bay ran the ball 19 times with Josh Jacobs alone in Week 1.
Game script will likely dictate this prop, but Green Bay isn’t the type of team to have Love sit back and rip off 45-50 throws. This number is a huge jump from his Week 1 usage, and I think the Packers star ends up just under it on Thursday night.
Jayden Daniels OVER 43.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In Week 1, Daniels carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards, and I expect him to use his legs a ton against a Green Bay pass rush that registered four sacks in Week 1.
Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons are going to be chasing Daniels out of the pocket as much as they can in this one, and we know that the second-year quarterback is more than comfortable with tucking the ball away and seeing what he can get on the ground.
He outcarried both Jacory Croskey-Merritt (10 carries) and Austin Ekeler (six carries) in Week 1, and Daniels had 10 games in 2024 where he cleared 43.5 rushing yards.
I think he’s a great target on Thursday night.
