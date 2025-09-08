Commanders vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers are both 1-0 in the 2025 season heading into their Week 2 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Jordan Love and the Packers rolled on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, putting up 27 points to take a 27-6 lead before allowing a garbage time touchdown. The win improved the Packers to an impressive 27 games over .500 at home since Matt LaFleur took over as the franchise’s head coach.
Washington also picked up a division win on Sunday, beating the New York Giants 21-6 to cover the spread as home favorites. Washington is hoping that second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw for one score in Week 1, will be able to lead the team back to the NFC title game in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers have set the Packers as home favorites in this matchup, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to take down the Commanders and cover. Washington was 5-3-1 against the spread in nine games as a dog in 2024.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Thursday Night Football matchup.
Commanders vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-105)
- Packers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +142
- Packers: -170
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Commanders vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Commanders record: 1-0
- Packers record: 1-0
Commanders vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Packers are 1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 1-0 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Commanders’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Packers’ games this season.
Commanders vs. Packers Injury Reports
Commanders Injury Report
- TBA
Packers Injury Report
- TBA
Commanders vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
Love had a strong showing in Week 1, tossing a pair of scores early to pace the Packers in a commanding home win over the Lions.
Green Bay’s season rests on the play of Love and his health – he entered Week 1 after dealing with a thumb injury. This is a tough matchup in Week 2 against a Washington team that held the Giants to just six points and allowed Russell Wilson to complete less than 50 percent of his passes.
Love is now 19-14 as a starter in the regular season over the last three seasons. Can he build on that as a home favorite in Week 2?
Commanders vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
Green Bay’s defense was downright dominant in Week 1, sacking Jared Goff four times while picking him off once.
Washington put up 21 points in Week 1, but it didn’t exactly dominate a Giants defense that also features a pretty potent pass rush.
The Commanders should be able to hang around in this game, but the Green Bay defense was the most impressive unit in my eyes in Week 1, holding a potent Lions offense to just 13 points (six before garbage time). Jayden Daniels’ weapons may be better than the 2024 season, but I’m worried about this Washington running game against the Packers’ front.
Green Bay allowed just 46 yards on 22 carries against Detroit, holding David Montgomery to 2.3 yards per carry and Jahmyr Gibbs to 2.1 yards per carry. If the Packers slow down the Commanders on the ground, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on Daniels to win the game on his own.
At home, the Packers are 39-12 since Matt LaFleur took over as the franchise’s head coach. I think they win and cover with the spread set at just three points.
Pick: Packers -3 (-115 at DraftKings)
