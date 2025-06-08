Even Connor McDavid Can't Explain How He Pulled Off Jaw-Dropping Assist in Game 2
Connor McDavid made some magic during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, despite the Edmonton Oilers' overtime loss against the Florida Panthers.
During a 2–2 game in the first period, McDavid attempted to skate through the middle of the defense but was rebuffed. He circled back out to the top of the zone and received a pass from Leon Draisaitl before pulling off a move that left everyone in the building in awe.
McDavid skated right past Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and then stunningly dragged the puck in order to get past Aaron Ekblad. He then rifled a pass over to Leon Draisaitl who buried it into the back of the net to give the Oilers a 3–2 lead.
On Sunday, McDavid was asked what he would tell a young fan who wanted to know how he pulled that magical moment off, and he didn't know how to put words to an answer, via Mark Masters of TSN.
"A lot goes into that... I don't know how to answer," said McDavid when trying to think of a proper response.
Draisaitl was sitting next to him and chimed in, "You can't learn that ... I'll answer it for him."
Here's a look at the breathtaking play from McDavid that led to Draisaitl's go-ahead goal:
For those looking to learn such incredible maneuvers on the ice, Draisaitl regrets to inform you that it's not something that can be learned.
McDavid is the most skilled player in recent memory, and some of the things he does on the ice simply cannot be replicated by anyone else. That assist to Draisaitl likely falls under that category.